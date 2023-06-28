Cyclist loaded into ambulance after collision with vehicle outside Kelowna RCMP detachment

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 4:05 p.m.

The Kelowna RCMP have confirmed there was a collision between the hurt cyclist and a vehicle.

Police say paramedics and an off-duty nurse provided care to the cyclist.

No other information was available.

ORIGINAL 3:30 p.m.

A cyclist was hurt after what appears to be a collision with a vehicle in front of the Kelowna RCMP detachment.

The cyclist was seen being loaded into an ambulance at the corner of Richter Street and Clement Avenue at about 3:20 p.m. The patient appeared to be conscious.

Traffic at the intersection is being slowed while emergency crews work.

Motorists should expect delays while traveling through the area.

Castanet will request more info from the RCMP.