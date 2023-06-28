Central Okanagan Public Schools community repaint rainbow sidewalk

Photo: SD23

It was a colourful morning Wednesday outside the Central Okanagan Public Schools board office.

Representatives from the entire school community repainted the rainbow sidewalk right in front of the office.

Trustees, administrators, staff, and community members applied fresh paint to the rainbow sidewalk in a celebration of inclusion to close out pride month.

The rainbow was first painted in 2018.

"Having representatives from across our district and partner groups help renew the rainbow sidewalk illustrated the inclusive and caring communities we build in education," said Julia Fraser, vice chair of the Board of Education.

"Our board is committed to inclusion of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community in our learning and working environments, and this sidewalk is a welcoming symbol of that commitment."

Central Okanagan Public Schools says they will continue to foster safe, inclusive places to learn and work throughout the year.

"Our staff and students need to feel safe to be themselves at school and work so we can all learn together," said Kevin Kaardal, Superintendent of Schools/CEO.

"This is one way we build caring communities and bring people together in inclusive environments. Every person who visits our Board office can see this symbol and know they are safe and welcome in our community," he added.