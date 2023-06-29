The Ricco Room set to open this weekend in Kelowna

The Ricco Room is preparing to open downtown Kelowna at the former location of Ricco Bambino winery.

The location is under new ownership and has rebranded as a cocktail bar.

“We basically took this spot over. We loved what Jason Alton, the previous owner, did design-wise with this space, but felt that it wasn’t necessarily reaching its full potential," said Ricco Room co-owner Taylorr Gramlich.

"Definitely a bit of a redesign over the past five months. We wanted to make it a little bit darker, moodier, and monochromatic. When the lights are down in this room at night time, it’s absolutely fantastic, super moody, really sexy."

The Ricco Room wanted to create a menu of options from right here in the Okanagan, and they tell Castanet they’ve got the perfect selection of local favourites.

“We’re essentially cocktail forward, so we do consider ourselves a cocktail lounge. That being said, we have a really unique wine program here focusing on strictly biodynamic and natural wines exclusively from the Okanagan. This is a list not available at any other venues here,” said Gramlich.

“In order to pay homage to Ricco Bambino, we obviously kept Ricco in our name and are carrying a cherry-picked selection from the previous portfolio, as well as a couple beers.”

Taking things up a notch, the Ricco Room is now a full dining experience as they’ve added a selection of food to their menu.

“We finally added a kitchen in here, which we found was a much, much needed and missing aspect you could say. Small concise menu, small plates, tapas style—we’ve got wagyu beef carpaccio, we’ve got prawn ceviche, we’ve got tuna tataki," Gramlich said.

"A few larger items as well, burgers, sandwiches, etc, because we know if you’re having a few beverages in here sometimes you need a few things to kind of coat the stomach to keep you going."

The Ricco Room will be ready for its grand opening just in time for Canada Day Long Weekend as they are set to open their doors to the public on Friday, June 30.