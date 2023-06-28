Kelowna woman fears dead rats hurt her pets

A Kelowna woman is concerned about the possibility that rat poison may be being used near her home and is getting her dogs sick.

"I am at a loss thinking all kinds of thoughts," said Westpoint Drive resident Dawn Barnes.

"Someone is putting rat poison around our property and in the past two days our puppies got a hold of two freshly dead rodents that were in our backyard."

Barnes says she moved into her home a little over a year ago and later got two golden retriever puppies.

"Our backyard has no fence, but it borders the park. Every now and then or if we are out in the yard we let them run around and they play around the embankment, it is extremely steep," says Barnes.

On Tuesday, Barnes says she found two dead rats on her property that her dogs managed to get a hold of.

"I called 911. I reported it to the city and the RCMP."

Barnes says one of her dogs became ill as a result of chewing on the dead rat but didn't require a trip to the vet, "it seemed to settle down after 24 hours, so I didn't think it was necessary."

Still, Barnes says she wants people walking their pets in the area around Mission Ridge Park off Westpoint Drive to be aware there might be an issue.

"So upset, this could have been our puppies eating that poison, or our neighbour's little dogs, all the wildlife get affected and even birds, the eagles, so many animals and birds are affected as well as our puppies," said Barnes.

There's no way to determine if the rats were poisoned or if they died of natural causes without testing, but local pest control manager, Mathew Wright with Orkin Canada says B.C. banned many of the stronger rodenticides due to problems with birds and wildlife eating poisoned rats.

"So we're left with rodenticides that are a lot safer to use, and secondary poisoning is not really a problem."

Wright, however, didn't rule out that that someone may have used some older, now banned rodenticide, or that these rats may have had multiple feedings of the less powerful rodenticide.

"I've been hearing stories about people leaving out antifreeze dishes for rats, things like that. So it might not even be rodenticide that people are using to poison them," says Wright.

Getting rid of rodents and pests like rats has become safer for the environment, but also more difficult, since B.C. permanently banned the sale and use of poisons known as second-generation anti-coagulants.

"What used to kill a rodent in a single feeding now takes multiple feedings. It just takes tools out of the toolbox."

Wright said the commercial rodent control field has changed "dramatically" in recent years due to the rodentcide ban.

"So I would find it difficult to believe, it's possible that another company is using the old stuff, but most of the industry is switched over to the less toxic rodenticide," he said.

"Due to these changes in rodenticide bans because we're not managing the population as well as we were, especially in cities, we're definitely starting to see the increase in the population."