City of Kelowna looking at significant increase in development fees

Anyone looking to take out development related permits in the coming year could see fees charged by the City of Kelowna increase significantly, in some cases double or more.

The city is in the process of reworking its fee structure to such a degree it will, if adopted by council, require a completely new bylaw.

Development planning specialist Trisa Atwood, the lead planner on the file, says the wholesale changes represent the first complete overhaul of the city's development application fee bylaw in eight years.

While the timing is not ideal with so many fees around the world being increased, Atwood says the review was necessary on a number of levels.

One of those is a direction within city hall to be fiscally responsible and operate on a "cost recovery model."

"Plus, since 2015, the types and scale of applications we have been getting have changed dramatically, so we went in and did a full review of staff time per file type and looked at all of our inter-agency referrals and inter-department referrals. It was apparent we had to raise the fees," said Atwood.

While fees across the board will be increasing, Atwood says her department was conscious of lessening the fee increase for permits typically taken out by homeowners as opposed to developers.

The most significant increases centre around work on downtown comprehensive development zones with fees rising from $7,700 to more than $37,000 and area structure plans with go from a fixed fee of $10,500 to $141,900.

"The comprehensive development zone, we haven't done one for a few years. The most recent one was the downtown university and when we looked at the amount of staff time that actually goes into these zones, we were way under valued.

"We also compared it to other municipalities and are still under valued, but we are trying to increase it in manageable chunks."

As for the area redevelopment plans, Atwood says the city only does one every four years or so, the last being Kerkhoff Construction's plans to redevelop Central Mobile Park.

In those cases she says the city has to utilize the services of outside consultants to conduct some of the work and the city will, in many instances, negotiate an overall price.

In the Kerkhoff example, she says the negotiated fee was $135,000.

"Rather than going through this process of negotiations, we are front-loading it in hopes that gives more certainty and transparency to the development community."

The bylaw also includes provisions for a five per cent increase at the beginning of each year.

The development community has been provided a copy of the new structure but has yet to come back to the city with comment.

Atwood expects the new development fee bylaw to come before council in mid to late August. If approved, the new fees would take effect in January.