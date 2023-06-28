Public attitudes to Kelowna's homeless harden when summer arrives: Gospel Mission

Madison Reeve

With the temperature climbing across the Thompson Okanagan over the last few days and Environment Canada forecasting a hot summer ahead, Kelowna's Gospel Mission is keeping a close eye on those living out on the streets.

Mission executive director Carmen Rempel says the unhoused population in Kelowna continues to grow, and more resources are needed.

"Our outreach team is interacting with about 145 unique individuals each day in the city of Kelowna. We continue to see the numbers grow in the city as the weather warms, and there are multiple factors that contribute to that. We are giving out 100 bottles of water every day, about 145 meals every day, and the needs just continue to grow."

Rempel says the biggest concern for those outside during the heat is heat stroke.

"When we have people who are sheltering outside, we find that in the summertime they are less likely to come out and interact with services because they are seeking shade to avoid getting sick," she said.

The Gospel Mission says during the summer months, compared to winter, they also see an increase in hostility towards homeless people.

"As it gets warmer outside, people who are experiencing homelessness are outside more, just like the rest of us. Many are more visible downtown, visible in different areas of town, and so the public reaction to this changes."

"We sense in the community as a whole a change in people's attitudes towards homelessness that is in stark contrast to when it's cold outside. We see people who are more compassionate when the weather turns cold than when it is warm," Rempel added.

For those interested in lending a hand, the Gospel Mission is asking for socks and men's and women's underwear.

For more information you can visit kelownagospelmission.ca.