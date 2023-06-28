Intersections along Harvey Ave. continue to top regional crash list

Photo: Jason Pharis Crash at Harvey and Dilworth Nov. 7, 2022.

Several intersections along Harvey Avenue through Kelowna remain among the most dangerous in the province in terms of crash numbers.

According to yearly crash data compiled by ICBC, nine of the top 11 crash intersections in the Southern Interior region are in Kelowna and eight of those are along the Harvey/Highway 97 corridor.

The turning lane at Harvey and Dilworth was the most dangerous with 115 crashes recorded in 2022.

That intersection, along with the Harvey/Spall intersection have traditionally flip-flopped between number one and two among those recorded.

The intersection with Spall came in at number two last year with 86 crashes.

Intersections with Gordon Drive and Cooper Road are three and four with 79 and 77 crashes respectively. Highway 97 and Leckie tied with Columbia Street W and Summit Drive in Kamloops with 74 apiece.

Those six in fact are the worst crash intersections in all of the province outside the Lower Mainland.

Across the entire Southern Interior there were 9,947 crashes recorded, the highest total since since there were 9,952 in 2018 and well above the five year average of 9,479.

But, while the number of collisions increased, the number of injuries hit its lowest level in five years with only 4,678 recorded.

There were 15 fatalities in 2021, the last year data is available, in line with the five-year average of 14.

You can explore the data yourself here.