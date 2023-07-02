Central Okanagan schools join Take a Hike Youth Mental Health Foundation

Photo: Wayne Moore

Central Okanagan Public Schools has announced a new partnership with the Take a Hike Youth Mental Health Foundation.

Take a Hike partners with school districts to engage priority youth in an alternative education setting that uses a trauma-informed, evidence-based model that supports a full-time mental health and emotional well-being program implemented by a full-time mental health clinician.

"We are glad to work together with Take a Hike to build on our capacity to support priority youth in our schools," said Lee-Ann Tiede, chairperson for the Board of Education.

"We always seek to create more opportunities for all students to flourish, and this partnership will bring more access to the mental health supports and educational activities that can change lives."

Grade 8 and 9 students will be offered the Take a Hike program with the model being built upon four pillars: mental health, academics, land-based learning and community.

"Part of our district's success is because we meet each learner where they are and ensure that they can be part of a caring community with opportunities to thrive," said Kevin Kaardal, Superintendent of Schools/CEO.

"The Take a Hike model allows us to build on our existing supports to create new prospects for priority youth to succeed, both as students and as citizens in a global community."

Take a Hike has been working with schools since 2000, with programs in Vancouver, West Kootenays, Burnaby, Delta, Nanaimo, Cowichan, Saanich, Merritt, Sooke and Stz'uminus.