Kelowna cyclist sets record on 805-kilometre Ontario ride

Photo: Meaghan Hackinen

A Kelowna woman has set a new record on a cycling route in Southern Ontario.

Meaghan Hackinen, 38, finished 805-kilometre Log Driver’s Waltz Bikepacking Route in 43 hours and 33 minutes, shaving more than six hours off the previous course record set by Cory Ostertag in August 2022.

Hackinen started her ride on June 22 at 9 a.m. and finished on June 24 at 4:33 a.m. She rode almost continuously, sleeping for only ten minutes and keeping resupply and other stops to the bare minimum.

“I’m really proud about how long I kept it together out there: though I struggled to maintain a low stop time in the heat, it wasn’t until 38 hours in that things really started to unravel when I got hit with some showers in a rougher section winding through Mont-St-Marie ski area, and ended up walking my bike more than riding,” Hackinen said.

“I’d actually pre-ridden this stretch and didn’t find it so bad, even when packing more gear, but pedaling through in the slippery wet dark — with over 700 km in my legs and only 10 min of sleep felt much different.”

The Log Driver’s Waltz was developed by Jen Adams and Eric Betteridge and launched in 2020 as an 805-km bikepacking route through the Ottawa and Gatineau Valleys, mostly on dirt roads and trails.

Designed as a multi-day ride to showcase the beauty and backroads of the region, it is freely available to the public and can be ridden by anyone at any time and at any speed that they wish.

In the bikepacking “racing” tradition there are no entry fees and no prizes. Riders take full responsibility for their own safety and are entirely self sufficient.

“When we first published the route in 2020 we saw it as a tour that would take most riders about a week to complete. It wasn’t long though before riders started asking what the [fastest known time] rules were. It was an aspect of bikepacking that we hadn’t really considered but it has helped, quite literally, put the LDW on the map,” said route co-founder Jen Adams.

Last month, Hackinen won the Buckshot 2023, a long-distance bikepackers event covering 380 km through the Thompson, Nicola, North Shuswap, and Southern Cariboo.

Hackinen also won the BC Epic 1000 in 2021 during the heat dome, is a two-time winner of the World Individual 24 Hour Time Trial Championships in 2019 and 2022 and third woman finisher of the 4,500 km self supported Transcontinental Race across Europe.

She has been competing in cycling endurance events since 2017.