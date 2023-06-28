WestJet decision to end Swoop, Sunwing not a worry for Kelowna International Airport

Cindy White

WestJet’s decision to shut down its low-cost carriers Swoop and Sunwing has consumers worried the price of flights is going to rise.

Officials at Kelowna International Airport aren’t too concerned about any impact on the number of travellers who pass through its doors.

“We knew there was going to be a consolidation of airlines in the industry. There were a fair number of airlines operating, and it makes natural sense for Swoop to consolidate with WestJet,” said Phillip Elchitz, director of airport operations and innovation.

He points out that it could have a positive impact operationally for the airline industry. “Swoop only has 18 aircraft and WestJet has 150. So, with both of those airlines operating together, when you get into irregular operations, like cancellations or delays, it’s going to be a lot for efficient for the travelling public.”

Earlier this month, the Calgary-based company told employees it would shut down Swoop at the end of October. Sunwing will still operate for a few more years, and Elchitz says it will be offering service out of Kelowna.

“So, this winter we’ll see Sunwing going to destinations in Mexico. We’ll see WestJet going to destinations in Mexico and the U.S. and we’ll see Alaska Airlines coming back to run their Seattle service. So, actually, we’re in a really good place internationally.”

YLW is already seeing strong summer passenger numbers. It’s back to pre-pandemic levels and expects those to keep rising. On Friday, June 23, there were 3,400 departing passengers.

“We’re starting to see a lot of people coming back now to the Okanagan who haven’t been her in years. You can see it when you go out and go about your daily business,” notes Elchitz.

He said that moving forward, what the airport wants to see is an increase in business travel as well. “Once we get recovery in the business travel, then we’ll be back to a good balance of business travel, leisure travel, people in Kelowna and in the region pursuing travel outbound, and people from outside the region coming in. that’s really where we want to get to.”

Construction is set to begin this fall on a major expansion of the departures lounge. The project should help alleviate crowding that has been an issue since air travel ramped back up in the past year.

Travellers should be prepared for some changes in the flow of traffic and passengers within the terminal. YLW has been paving its overflow parking so it’s ready to handle more regular use during the project.

The new departures lounge is scheduled to open in 2026.