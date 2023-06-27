Okanagan College receives $40K anonymous donation to launch bursary in memory of late professor

Photo: Okanagan College Dr. Sylvia Janet Russell

An an anonymous donation of $40,000 has been made to create a bursary fund in memory of Dr. Sylvia Janet Russel, a former history professor at Okanagan College.

Through her 20-year career at Okanagan College, Russell brought energy to her history classrooms, transforming them into centres of knowledge and inspiration that could thrive.

The newly established Dr. Sylvia Janet Russell Memorial Fund will provide bursaries to students who have successfully completed the graduation requirements for Okanagan College's Associate of Arts diploma, with a specific focus on the disciplines of History, Gender, Sexuality and Women's Studies.

"This gift is a testament to my desire to honor Dr. Russell's memory. She would have been thrilled to know that her legacy is aiding deserving students in their pursuit of education," stated the anonymous donor. "Sylvia was an immensely dedicated teacher, revered by her colleagues and cherished by her students, who even erected a bench in her honour upon her retirement."

Russell, who retired from Okanagan University College in 2005 and passed away in 2006, leaves behind an enduring impact on those who got the chance to work closely with her.

"Sylvia was an extraordinary individual. She possessed a captivating charisma and an unwavering passion, making her an invaluable mentor to me," said friend and former Okanagan College professor Nancy Holmes.

"She taught me that teaching extends beyond imparting information to students; it is about helping them comprehend the significance of that knowledge. That lesson has remained with me throughout my career."