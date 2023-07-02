UBCO study turns tables on inflammatory bowel disease and fibre

Photo: UBCO

The University of British Columbia Okanagan has released a groundbreaking study that turns the tables on the long-held practice of restricting fibre for people living with inflammatory bowel disease.

UBCO researcher Dr. Natasha Haskey with the Centre for Microbiome and Inflammation Research is swinging the pendulum on fibre intake. Her latest research delves into the potential need to reassess dietary recommendations for individuals with certain conditions, including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

Both Crohn’s and colitis cause inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract. Still, Dr. Haskey says, while millions of North Americans live with the symptoms of the disease and daily discomfort, scientists don’t know the exact cause of IBD.

“I wanted to work with the Centre for Microbiome and Inflammation Research to look a bit deeper into how we can help people manage their disease using diet therapy because we don’t have all the answers,” Dr. Haskey says. “We believe it’s due to a combination of factors which could be genetic, changes in the function of the immune system or changes in a person’s microbiome, along with their diet.”

Adopting westernized eating habits—consuming more highly processed, high sodium and sugary foods—has led to a significant reduction in fibre consumption and is linked to an increased prevalence of digestive diseases such as IBD, partially through alterations in microbial composition, she explains.

Traditionally, when an individual was diagnosed with IBD, healthcare professionals would recommend a low-fibre diet to alleviate symptoms and manage the condition. However new research has shed light on the crucial role of fiber in maintaining a healthy microbiome, Dr. Haskey argues that the pendulum has swung in the opposite direction.

“We know that in healthy individuals, when we increase fibre it benefits the digestive tract,” she says. “Here we’ve been telling these patients for the longest time to avoid fibre. Maybe that’s not the right answer.”

“It's a real shift in the mindset,” she adds. “If you lived with a disease for a long time, you've figured out what works. And in all likelihood, you're scared to introduce these foods because you don’t want to end up back where you used to be.”

Dr. Haskey says if a person has been told to avoid leafy greens, she suggests some could be blended into a smoothie or another example might be to remove the peel from an apple. "These foods can then be added to the diet if there is no increase in symptoms," Dr. Haskey says.

As more research about the gut microbiome takes place, more detail about how the gut bacteria digests and breaks down foods is coming to light. Dr. Haskey says, "it’s as individual as a fingerprint.

“The pendulum has swung because of our increased understanding of the importance of fibres in maintaining a health-associated microbiome. Preliminary evidence suggests that dietary fibre can alter the gut microbiome, improve IBD symptoms, balance inflammation and enhance health-related quality of life,” she adds.

“Therefore, it is now more vital than ever to examine how fibre could be used as a therapeutic strategy to manage and prevent disease relapse.”