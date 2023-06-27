Von Schweets Treat Shop opens downtown Kelowna



Kelowna’s newest candy shop has opened its doors for the summer and it's absolutely loaded with delicious treats for every sweet tooth.

“I’m super excited to be opening Von Schweets Treat Shop here on Bernard Avenue," said owner Daynna Barkley.

"Always wanted to be on Bernard in the centre of action in the city here both for tourist season and in the offseason."

Von Schweets Treat Shop serves everything from hot treats to ice cream and they have over 1,000 different kinds of candy and treats to choose from as well.

“I did want to bring in a lot of stuff that you don’t see in an average store because I wanted people to be able to get a hold of products that are unfamiliar to them," Barkley said.

"A lot of the old fashioned candy stuff and we also tried to appeal to the child in everyone, bringing candy in maybe you haven’t seen in a while."

The store also includes interactive displays that simulates a conveyor belt in a candy factory.

The store is already open to the public, but the grand opening for Von Schweets Treat Shop is scheduled for Canada Day, this Saturday, July 1, with the doors opening at 10 a.m.

You can find Kelowna's newest candy shop at 539 Bernard Avenue.