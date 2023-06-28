Kelowna RCMP say stolen boats may be floating around

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

UPDATE: 2 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP are asking the public to keep their eyes peeled for aluminum fishing boats that were stolen and may be spotted in the area.

On Tuesday June 27, Kelowna RCMP were called to Kelowna Yamaha and Marine after 14 aluminum fishing boats were stolen from a locked compound, says a police news release.

The 14 missing boats are “Marlon Jon Boats” which included seven 10-foot boats, six 12-footers, and one 14-foot boat.

The water crafts were stored along a fence inside the compound, in plain view of traffic on Highway 97.

"This theft is a significant loss to this business, especially coming out of a pandemic and going into what should be the height of their busy season," said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

Police are asking if you were in this area between June 20 and June 27 and may have witnessed any suspicious activity, including a truck possibly carrying multiple matching boats to please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-36184.

“This area of town is extremely busy with vehicle and pedestrian traffic, so if anyone has dash camera recordings, or information on who might be responsible, please contact the Kelowna RCMP,”added Della-Paolera.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

Kelowna Yamaha and Marine owner Scott Harvey estimates the stolen boats are worth approximately $40,000 in value.

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m

Kelowna Yamaha and Marine says they had 14 boats stolen over the weekend.

Owner Scott Harvey believes the incident occurred sometime between Saturday night and Monday night.

The store is open from Tuesday to Saturday.

"We had 14 aluminum fishing boats taken from a sea can," explained store owner Scott Harvey.

"We are located right next to the rail trail, so in order to steal 14 boats, it's likely that someone had a truck on the rail trail or some equipment capable of hauling 14, 10 to 12-foot aluminum boats. Maybe it was done multiple times."

Harvey notes that the shop is visible from the highway.

"What surprises me is that this could happen without anyone driving down the main road noticing or reporting it."

Harvey estimates the stolen boats to be valued at roughly $40,000.

Harvey has filed a police report and is awaiting security footage.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for further details.