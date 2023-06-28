14 aluminum boats stolen from store in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna Yamaha and Marine says they had 14 boats stolen over the weekend.

Owner Scott Harvey believes the incident occurred sometime between Saturday night and Monday night.

The store is open from Tuesday to Saturday.

"We had 14 aluminum fishing boats taken from a sea can," explained store owner Scott Harvey.

"We are located right next to the rail trail, so in order to steal 14 boats, it's likely that someone had a truck on the rail trail or some equipment capable of hauling 14, 10 to 12-foot aluminum boats. Maybe it was done multiple times."

Harvey notes that the shop is visible from the highway.

"What surprises me is that this could happen without anyone driving down the main road noticing or reporting it."

Harvey estimates the stolen boats to be valued at roughly $40,000.

Harvey has filed a police report and is awaiting security footage.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for further details.