Lane closed on Harvey Avenue after dump truck catches fire

Photo: Madison Reeve

Westbound traffic on Kelowna's Harvey Avenue is partially blocked at Spall Road due to a dump truck fire.

Eyewitnesses tell Castanet that a dump truck caught fire at the intersection of Spall Road just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Employees from the Great Canadian Oil Change ran out to help the driver of the dump truck and they managed to get the fire under control before it could cause more damage.

The fire is now out and the driver of the truck is not injured. Emergency crews are now waiting to have the dump truck towed away. Traffic on Harvey Avenue is expected to return to normal once the dump truck has been towed away.