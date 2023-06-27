Dump truck catches fire, bystanders jump to the rescue

Contributed

UPDATE: 1:40 p.m.

Several employees from Great Canadian Oil Change rushed to help a truck driver after a dump truck caught fire along Highway 97 and Spall Rd., Tuesday afternoon.

Micah, an employee of Great Canadian Oil Change, stated that the incident occurred just after 12:20 p.m.

"I noticed smoke coming out of the truck and upon closer inspection, I saw flames coming out of the tank. We quickly grabbed extinguishers and hurried over. After using ten to fifteen extinguishers, we were able to put out the fire," Micah said.

The truck driver reportedly escaped without injuries.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Micah mentioned that the truck driver expressed gratitude for the assistance.

"He came over and shook all our hands. Everything is fine. He believes the truck can likely be salvaged," Micah added.

The Kelowna Fire Department arrived at the scene seconds after the fire was extinguished.

Traffic has now returned to normal in both directions.

ORIGINAL: 1:02 p.m.

Westbound traffic on Kelowna's Harvey Avenue is partially blocked at Spall Road due to a dump truck fire.

Eyewitnesses tell Castanet that a dump truck caught fire at the intersection of Spall Road just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Employees from the Great Canadian Oil Change ran out to help the driver of the dump truck and they managed to get the fire under control before it could cause more damage.

The fire is now out and the driver of the truck is not injured. Emergency crews are now waiting to have the dump truck towed away. Traffic on Harvey Avenue is expected to return to normal once the dump truck has been towed away.