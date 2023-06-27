Large black bear doing the rounds in Kelowna’s Glenmore neighbourhood

Photo: Dallas Wilson A large black bear walks in front of a garage on Lindsay Drive.

He or she is hard to miss.

A large black bear has been spotted a number of times in recent days, cruising through north Glenmore.

A woman posted about the bear on a Facebook group early Monday, to give residents a heads up that she saw the animal on Caramillo Road right off Clifton Road. Another person chimed in, saying they saw a bear along the Lochview trail the night before.

A Glenmore resident shared a photo with Castanet, showing a bruin right in front of a garage door on Lindsay Drive. He said he thought the same bear was on Bello Road Monday morning.

On Sunday, a Castanet reader shared a video of a bear walking through his front yard right near a trailhead in West Kelowna.