Severe thunderstorm watch issues for Okanagan and Similkameen

Photo: Contributed

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Central and South Okanagan and Similkameen on Tuesday.



Environment Canada says conditions are ripe for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

"Thunderstorm activity is largely expected to be confined to the ridge tops flanking the Okanagan Valley," says an email alert from Environment Canada.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, and torrential rainfall," the alert concludes.