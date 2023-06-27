Environment Canada ends severe thunderstorm watch

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 8:21 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch issued for the Central Okanagan, South Okanagan and Boundary regions has been ended.

"Conditions are no longer favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms," Environment Canada said in an update.

UPDATE 5:20 p.m.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm for the Central Okanagan due to a system just east of the city.

A thunderstorm capable of producing up to nickel size hail and heavy rain is "nearly stationary" about 17 km east of the city along Highway 33.

Photo: Environment Canada A thunderstorm east of Kelowna at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

ORIGINAL 10:20 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Central and South Okanagan and Similkameen on Tuesday.



Environment Canada says conditions are ripe for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

"Thunderstorm activity is largely expected to be confined to the ridge tops flanking the Okanagan Valley," says an email alert from Environment Canada.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, and torrential rainfall," the alert concludes.