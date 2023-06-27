Province gives Kelowna, Merritt $3M each for water projects

Madison Reeve

The provincial government is giving the City of Kelowna $3 million to reinforce the Turtle Lake dam and to remove aging septic systems in Rutland.

Minister of Municipal Affairs, Anne Kang, made the announcement Tuesday in Stuart Park with Okanagan Lake as a backdrop.

“These projects will reduce the risk of water quality deterioration in groundwater sources and Okanagan Lake, helping protect the health and residents of this beautiful environment that we see here,” she said.

The funds will go to strengthen and reinforce the earthworks on the Turtle Lake Dam east of the city and expand sanitary sewer mains to about 200 homes in the Dougall Road area of Rutland that still rely on septic systems.

Kelowna mayor Tom Dyas described the work on the Turtle Lake dam as “infrastructure maintenance.” The city had previously lowered the water level at Turtle Lake in response to safety concerns about the dam's structural integrity.

The dam, which the city took over along with the Southeast Kelowna Irrigation District in 2018, helps control the flow of water into Hydraulic Creek, which later joins Mission Creek.

“These projects will begin this year and will be completed in 2027 and would not have been possible without the provincial government support,” Dyas said.

The province also announced $3 million for the City of Merritt to provide new water meters with an automatic meter reading system.

Mayor of Merritt Michael Goetz was in Kelowna at the announcement and said his municipality is thankful for the funding, which should help reduce water consumption.

"This funding is an important first step towards protecting our future water resources,” he said.