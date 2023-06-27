Kelowna Fire Department urges fire safety for Canada Day weekend

Photo: Dan Riedlhuber

As Canada Day is right around the corner, the Kelowna Fire Department is urging residents to prioritize fire safety over long weekend.

With temperatures expected to be in the low thirties throughout the week, KFD is asking people to keep the following things in mind when preparing for Canada Day this Saturday.

Fireworks are not allowed in the city without obtaining a fireworks permit from KFD. Permits are only issued to firework technicians licensed with Natural Resources Canada and who have adequate liability insurance.

When using barbecues, do so in a safe location away from flammable objects and structures. Keep children and pets at a safe distance from the barbeque and never leave it unattended while in use.

Bonfires/campfires are not allowed in city boundaries at any time.

“Canada Day is a time for joy and festivities, but it is crucial to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent fire-related incidents that can dampen the spirit of the occasion,” said Paul Johnson, fire prevention officer for the Kelowna Fire Department.

“Fireworks, bonfires, and barbecues are common activities throughout Canada during this time, but they also pose potential risks if not handled responsibly.”

The Kelowna Fire Department has approved a fireworks permit for Canada Day hosted by Festivals Kelowna in Waterfront Park.

KFD says taking hot and dry conditions into account, the approval considered many factors, including that the fireworks will be deployed from a barge and the drop zone is over water.

“Fire danger is very real for our community in such a dry season. We want to stress that fireworks are strictly prohibited without a permit from the Kelowna Fire Department. We ask the public to not shoot fireworks off in their neighbourhoods," added Johnson.

"This year marks the twentieth anniversary of the Okanagan Mountain fire, which provides a good reminder that our community is not immune from large fire events. By following these fire safety guidelines, all residents of Kelowna can enjoy a memorable Canada Day celebration while minimizing the risk of fire-related incidents. Remember, it is the collective responsibility of everyone to prioritize safety and protect our community.”