Kelowna  

A small number of of FortisBC customers are without power Tuesday morning

Power out near KGH

Some residents living near Kelowna General Hospital have been without power since just before midnight on Monday evening.

The FortisBC outage map indicates power has been out from Riverside Avenue to KLO Road, west of Richter Street since 11:43 p.m. Monday.

Initially, 1256 customers were without power but power has since been restored to all but 131 customers between Lake Avenue and Rose Avenue as of Tuesday morning.

FortisBC has no cause listed for the outage and no estimate of when those customers will have their power restored.

