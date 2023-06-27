Kelowna resident chased by a man with a machete: 'craziest thing I have ever been through'

Photo: Facebook

A Kelowna resident says he was chased down by a man with a machete on Monday morning.

Tony St Pierre tells Castanet that the incident happened around 6 a.m. near the Tim Hortons on Spall Road.

"As I was going to enter the Tim's parking lot, there were 10 or 15 homeless guys with 30 or 40 bikes laying on the ground. I thought that seemed a little weird. I thought I would go take a picture of it and post it on [Facebook] and let somebody know that if you are missing a bike, it is probably down here," he said.

St Pierre said he kept a safe distance from the group and walked up to take a picture when he was confronted.

"I thought I am not going to go right up in front of them and take a picture. That is just stupid, so I ran across Spall and walked down the sidewalk, getting right across from them. I was going to take a picture when there was this guy sitting in the parking lot. As I took my phone out, he yelled at me and said, 'hey, put that f***ing phone down.'"

St Pierre said he didn't listen to the man.

"I ignored him. He proceeded to get on his bike out of the Tim Hortons exit and said, 'what do you think you're doing? Do you want to get macheted to death?' As I turned to look at him, he pulled this freaking machete out of his backpack. I'm not talking about a little machete. This was like a Rambo-style machete."

St Pierre said he ran back across Spall into the Tim Hortons and told an employee to lock the door.

The Kelowna RCMP were called to the scene.

"They arrived three minutes later. The whole force was out this morning. He ended up taking off, so I don't know if the cops ever found him. It was the craziest thing I have ever been through in my life. He would have killed me right there on the street. It was something else. Next time, what if it's a 60-year-old woman?" he said.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more information.