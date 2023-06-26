Arrival Abba tribute band to play at Kelowna Actors Studio

Photo: Contributed

The Actors Studio will be full of timeless Abba hits this weekend.

The Arrival Abba tribute band is set to take the stage from June 30 to July 2, 2023.

The show promises to transport audiences back to the heyday of the iconic Swedish pop group, ABBA.

Arrival has garnered worldwide acclaim for their tribute to one of the most successful music acts of all time.

Fans can expect a journey through ABBA's greatest hits during this exclusive performance at the Actors Studio.

The tribute band will recreate timeless classics such as "Dancing Queen," "Mamma Mia," "Waterloo," and "Take a Chance on Me."

"We are absolutely thrilled to host the Arrival ABBA tribute at the Actors Studio," says Nathan Flavel, executive producer at the Actors Studio.

"This promises to be an incredible weekend of nostalgia and celebration of ABBA's remarkable musical legacy. Get ready to sing along, dance, and relive the magic of ABBA's music."

Audiences can expect dazzling costumes, synchronized dance routines, and a visually stunning production that will transport them back to the 1970s, when ABBA ruled the charts.

“Canada Day specifically is a perfect opportunity to do dinner and a show at the theatre and then hit the beach immediately following the show to catch this years fireworks celebration downtown”, says Flavel

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased through the Actors Studio website, www.KelownaActorsStudio.com or contact the box office at 250.862.2867.