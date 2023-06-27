Habitat for Humanity's You Win, We Build 50/50 Lottery pot close to $40K

Photo: Contributed

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan has created its largest 50/50 pot ever.

The You Win, We Build 50/50 Lottery is nearing $40,000 as it get close to its final week of sales. Those who purchase tickets will have a chance at winning half of the pot and will be able to contribute to Habitat for Humanity Okanagan’s mission of providing safe and affordable housing to those in need.

Ticket prices are four for $25, 10 for $50 or 25 for $100. The more tickets sold, the bigger the jackpot will be, with a maximum prize of $200,000 if the lottery sells out.

The winning ticket will be selected by a random number generator on July 4, at 2 p.m. PDT.

You can purchase your You Win, We Build 50/50 Lottery tickets on the Habitat website here.