Kelowna man making third attempt at world record Okanagan Lake swim

Kelowna ultra endurance athlete Nick Pelletier is making is third and final attempt of swimming the full 106 kilometres of Okanagan Lake, a feat only one person has completed to date.

The 25 year-old first attempted the swim in 2020 and then again in 2021.

"I made it just about half way and I had a lot of chaffing issues with the wet suit I used. It took all the skin off my back and everything so I was forced to stop. I couldn't plane right in the water and I got pre-hypothermic."

"Second attempt I fixed the wet suit with a sleeveless wet suit and an external sleeve, but even though I did more diligent training and everything I had an issue with my shoulder which led me to have this strange stroke and then my wrist popped," Pelletier said.

The current Guinness World Record for the swim is set at 40 hours, 57 minutes, 11 seconds.

Pelletier’s goal is sub 40 hours.

The ultra endurance athlete starts in Vernon and heads south to Penticton.

He will have a full team supporting him while he is in the water, including someone who tosses him food.

"I have a crew that will be in a pontoon boat that's our home base and then we have two kayakers... so one leads me with a drawstring in the water sighting so I just look at the light we have dragging in the water so I don't have to keep looking up and sighting myself over the 40 hours," he said.

Pelletier is raising funds for the Kelowna Mental Health Association.

Those interested in donating can visit his website.

The 25 year-old says he strives to never be complacent.

"My catchphrase is comfort breads complacency. I don't want to be complacent in the things I do. I always want to appreciate the successes I have, celebrate them, but take those and make them my new baseline."