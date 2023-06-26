Pedestrian hurt after being hit by vehicle in downtown Kelowna crosswalk

Photo: Rob Gibson

A woman has been injured after being hit by a vehicle downtown Kelowna.

Emergency crews are providing care to a woman on the ground at the corner of Bernard Avenue and Water Street after she was hit in a crosswalk shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Witnesses who say they were in the crosswalk with the pedestrian who was struck told Castanet a minivan turning right onto Bernard Avenue hit the woman while she had the right of way in the crosswalk.

The driver of the minivan stayed at the scene of the collision.

The extent of the woman’s injuries is not known at this point, but paramedics and firefighters were giving her significant medical care. She was conscious, but vocally in pain.