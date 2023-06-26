Man charged in relation to stabbing outside Kelowna mall

Photo: Madison Reeve Police investigate a stabbing at the bus loop outside Orchard Park on June 14, 2023.

A man has been charged in connection to a stabbing earlier this month at the transit exchange outside Orchard Park Shopping Centre.

Luc Joseph Jacques Borduas, born 1964, has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Borduas was arrested and charged immediately after the incident on June 14, but police just confirmed his identity Monday.

In a news release the day after the incident, Kelowna RCMP said an officer on patrol in the area was flagged down after the stabbing. The officer located the suspect and arrested him, after two bystanders physically detained him while waiting for police.

“The bystanders had witnessed the attack and quickly jumped into action, disarming the male and pulling him away from the victim,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

The victim, who is known to the suspect, was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery and was expected to fully recover.

Borduas remains behind bars pending a bail hearing scheduled for July 17.