Criminal investigation opened into fatal crash on Postill Lake Forest Service Road

Photo: Colin Dacre

The Kelowna RCMP says a criminal investigation has now opened into a fatal crash Friday night on Postill Lake Forest Service Road.

Patrick Tur, 30, died when the dirt bike he was riding collided with an oncoming pickup truck about five kilometres up Postill Lake Forest Service Road. Emergency crews were called to the crash at about 8:20 p.m. on June 23.

While police initially described the incident as an “unfortunate accident” with no criminality, Mounties on Monday announced the Kelowna RCMP’s municipal criminal crash investigation team has taken control of the file from BC Highway Patrol, who initially attended the scene.

“They are collecting further evidence including reports from Southeast Collision and analysis reconstructionist unit,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier

“No arrest has occurred in this matter and the investigation remains ongoing.”

A GoFundMe has been launched for the crash victim's family, which has raised more than $14,000.