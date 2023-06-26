NHL players hit Homebase fundraiser out of the park, raising more than $175K

Photo: Wayne Moore

This year's annual Homebase charity slo-pitch event at Elk's Stadium helped raise more than $175,000 in support of the KGH Foundation.

The two-day event on June 23 and 24 featured eighteen current and former NHL players trading their sticks for bats and a little friendly competition. Among the stars were Duncan Keith, Carey Price, Damon Severson, Mike Smith and Jordin Tootoo.

Friday's NHL All-Star Match was played before a sell-out crowd as NHL stars Blake Comeau and Josh Gorges and several of their heavy-hitter friends came together for two days of slo-pitch fun in support of the KGH Foundation.

“Homebase couldn’t take place without the incredible support of our generous community,” says Allison Young, CEO of the KGH Foundation.

“It is always amazing to see how the community can come together, united in their desire to make a difference and help drive health care forward. In this case, we are united in our aim to support mental health care, a cause that is close to home for so many. By coming together, we will create lasting change right here in our community, where it matters most.”

The event brings the NHL stars, other local celebrity players, numerous sponsors, community teams, volunteers and everyone who support Homebase.

“In addition to our Diamond, Dugout, Media, and Safe-Ride home sponsors, a huge shout-out goes to Raymond James Kelowna, who has been the presenting sponsor of this event since the very beginning,” says Allison. “We are grateful for their support.”

This year's event raised over $175,000 which will be invested in Kelowna’s mental health and wellness while fostering collaboration and innovation within the mental health care system.