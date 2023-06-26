Do not irrigate notice issued for Winfield Okanagan Centre Water System after heavy rain

Photo: pixabay

A significant rainfall event in the upper watershed has forced an immediate do not irrigate notice for all properties connected to the Winfield Okanagan Centre Water System.

The District of Lake Country issued the notice, effective 9:30 a.m. Monday. It covers all users of the system, including farms.

“This action is necessary due to a recent significant rainfall event in the upper watershed, which has resulted in increased turbidity levels. As a result, the District is relying solely on Okanagan Lake source to supply the water system and avoid issuance of a boil water notice. The Okanagan Lake source does not have the capacity to meet irrigation demands. Consequently, the District is enforcing a temporary restriction on irrigation for all properties within the Winfield Okanagan Centre Water System,” said the district in a news release.

The ban on irrigation is expected to be in effect until Wednesday evening.

More information can be found here or by calling the District of Lake Country at 250-766-6677.