Victim killed in crash near Postill Lake Lodge remembered

Photo: Contributed GoFundMe

The victim who lost his life on Friday night in a crash near Postill Lake Lodge is being remembered.

The man has been identified on social media as Kelowna resident Patrick Tur.

Police say Tur died after being hit by a truck while riding a motorcycle.

Kane Blake, the founder of the Okanagan Forest Task Force, shared on Facebook that Tur was a well-known member of the group.

"It is with great sadness that I make this post. On Friday night, we lost an amazing friend, father, and husband. Patrick was a member of OFTF and O.T.B. Unoffendables. As many have heard, there was an accident that happened up at Postill on Friday night. Patrick was dirt biking when he was struck by an oncoming truck," Blake wrote.

Blake also shared a GoFundMe page that has been started to support the family.

"On June 23, we tragically lost my brother Patrick in a terrible accident," said the GoFundMe, started Sarah Cadence Patrick's sister. "Patrick was loved by everyone and brought light and laughter to every situation. He was the most optimistic and outgoing person I’ve ever known. Patrick has left behind his partner of ten years, Kayla, and their daughter, Kinley."

On Saturday, police said there is no criminality believed in the incident, with the crash being "strictly an unfortunate accident."

However, Cadence says her brother's body has not been released to the family due to what she called 'an ongoing investigation.'

"I understand that an investigation is still being done," she told Castanet.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for clarification.

To date, over $10,000 has been raised.