Hot week ahead across the Thompson-Okanagan

Madison Reeve

The Thompson-Okanagan is in for a very hot week ahead.

"It's going to be pretty nice. The next couple days we will see a bit of instability. We are looking at a slight risk of a shower or even a thunderstorm developing, but as we get into Wednesday, Thursday, Friday we are looking at the ridge strengthening," meteorologist Dave Wray said.

Temperatures are expected to exceed 30°C for the majority of the week, according to Environment Canada.

Wray says temperatures will hover five to eight degrees warmer than normal.

Monday will reach a high of 30°C with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Tuesday will see a high of 31°C with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, clearing up with a high of 17°C in the evening.

Wednesday will reach 33°C with sunshine all day.

More sun is expected on Thursday and Friday. Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 31°C on both days with mainly sunny periods.

Saturday will climb back up to 33°C with sunshine.

