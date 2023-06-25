Hail covers ground, looks like snow after storm passes over Big White

Cindy White

Big White Ski Resort was hammered by a hail storm Saturday afternoon.



Videos and photos posted to social media show heavy hail coming down, covering the ground in a layer of white that almost looked like snow.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of the BC Southern Interior yesterday, including the Okanagan. The watch indicated that atmospheric conditions were favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds, and torrential rainfall.

The severe thunderstorm watch ended Saturday evening. Similar conditions could develop Sunday, but Environment Canada says any thunderstorms will likely not be as severe as those on Saturday.

Big White is preparing for the start of its summer season, which launches on Thursday.



