Hospital staff and patients exposed to unknown substance at Kelowna General Hospital

Photo: Colin Dacre

Six staff members and two patients at Kelowna General Hospital were exposed to the fumes of an unknown substance when an individual was found smoking in a room on the 4A medical unit of the hospital earlier this week.

Megan Helgason, a director of clinical operations at KGH says in a written statement that Interior Health can confirm this incident occurred and that they are currently investigating the details of what happened.

According to the statement given to Castanet, this took place around 8:15 p.m. on Friday night, June 23.

Everyone impacted by the fumes were given follow up care.

"This is a concerning incident and our priority is the health of all those impacted individuals and determining what took place. Smoking is not permitted on any Interior Health properties," said the written statement.

RCMP were called to the hospital and Castanet has reached out for comment.