NHL players come together for charity in slo-pitch tournament

Photo: Wayne Moore

NHL hockey players swapped out their hockey sticks for some baseball bats on Friday in support of mental health in Kelowna.

Elk's Stadium was the home for the annual HOMEBASE charity slo-pitch event, which saw hundreds of people come out to soak in the action and to meet some of the players.

Noteable names on the ball diamond included Shea Weber, Carey Price, Duncan Keith, Tyler Myers, Josh Gorges and Blake Comeau just to name a few.

Donations for the event have not yet been added up, but last year's fundraiser for the KGH Foundation managed to raise over $240,000.