Kelowna opens new waterfront park

Hundreds if not thousands of Kelowna residents flocked to the corner of Abbott Street and Cedar Avenue on Saturday to take in the grand opening of the City’s brand new waterfront park.

“This is an incredible day for Kelowna. It’s a milestone for the City and council and the KLO association too, and all the neighbours in the neighbourhood. This is so exciting, I’ve been on council for 12 years, and we have actually been working on this from day one when I was a councillor,” said council member Maxine DeHart.

“When you look at this beautiful, beautiful park people realize what we do when we buy up different properties. And here it is, look at this! On the lake we have kayakers, we’ve got families, we’ve got people from the neighbourhood, we’ve got people from all over Kelowna.”

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas was all smiles at the grand opening as everyone accessed the new park. He tells Castanet it was the successful application for federal and provincial government grants that finally turned the park into a reality for years to come.

“In order to build this park it was in excess of $6 million. The City looked at putting in $4.5 million, the Federal government put in $750,000, the provincial government also put money into it, and when they put their funds into it it was grants that we applied for under things like accessibility so that we could have it or environmental impacts. So applying for those grants allowed them to fit into this park and allowed for the end product which we see today,” said Dyas.

The new waterfront park is filled with all sorts of features, including pedestrian promenades, a naturalized beach, an urban beach, picnic spots, and a boardwalk. The park also includes basketball hoops, benches, a public pier, a misting station, a floating dock, and an accessible kayak launch.

“It has something for everything. It’s got the mister, it’s got the ability for individuals to access paddle boards right from the docking system,” said Dyas.

“And there’s also an extension that is happening to this. So where the paddle board club exists at this point in time, that will be a future phase to look at extending and making this footprint even bigger and better for the community.”

Mayor and Council tell Castanet the next step is to come up with a suitable name for the new waterfront park, and that it will be discussed in future meetings.