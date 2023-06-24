Cantina Del Centro Big White location for sale

Photo: Cantina del Centro Big White

There's a new restaurant opportunity for the right operator at Big White Ski Resort.

The Cantina del Centro closed down after this year's ski season ended and they have since listed the space for sale for $1,250,000.

Big White Ski Resort senior vice-president Michael Ballingall tells Castanet the restaurant was very popular but like many Big White businesses, they struggled to find staff.

"We have a great working relationship with them. The real reason is they're finding it really hard to find staff accommodation."

Ballingall says the resort is spending millions of dollars building new staff accommodations but until they are ready, "everyone's gonna have the same problem, literally worldwide right now."

"It's not going to change for a new owner. They're just gonna have to have a plan (for staff accommodation)."

The restaurant was popular and but the owners have a restaurant in Kelowna and one in Nelson as well, "they are going to take their tacos and go down to the valley and concentrate on that."

Ballingall says the restaurant space has been popular no matter who has been running it and no matter what type of food is served, "their patio is probably one of the most popular patios on the mountain. On a sunny day, the view of the valley is really good."

"So you know, just a good operator with good pub grub, that's open breakfast and dinner and into the night, that would be great," Ballingall says.

Balingall is bullish on Big White's future, "we're still the second most popular resort in British Columbia. So it's a good deal to get a piece of real estate that you own (here)."