Kelowna Rotary Centre launching 'Summer of Arts'

Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for the Arts is launching new art programs this summer for youth and families.

RCA Summer of Arts runs Tuesdays to Saturdays, from July 7 to August 28, as an all-encompassing summer program suitable for individuals of all ages and backgrounds.

"We are incredibly grateful to be able to provide these new free youth and family programs to our community," says Colleen Fitzpatrick, executive director of the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

"As a non-profit performing arts organization, we firmly believe in the power of arts education and its ability to transform lives. By offering these accessible and cost-free programs, we are removing barriers and ensuring that all young individuals, regardless of their socio-economic background, have the opportunity to explore their creativity, develop new skills, and experience the joy of artistic expression.”

The RCA Summer of Arts presents an opportunity for participants to immerse themselves in a wide variety of art forms, including visual arts, textile arts, DJing, circus arts, street dance and more.

Youth aged 11-15 are specifically invited to explore captivating visual arts classes, which encompass painting, drawing, watercolour, printmaking, and other visual arts techniques. DJing and clothing customization sessions introduce the world of DJing, covering its history and the utilization of various DJ equipment. Participants also get an exclusive chance to personalize their shoes, clothes, bags, skateboards and more.

Textile arts classes focus on developing sewing, altering, tailoring, knitting, weaving, and other textile art skills. Also, family visual arts Saturdays offer engaging visual arts activities suitable for participants of all ages, fostering creativity and family bonding.

Participants aged 13 and above will have the opportunity to acquire and refine their skills in hip-hop and funk through engaging street dance workshops. Additionally, they will explore their creativity by crafting magnificent, larger-than-life puppets in the giant puppet workshops.

The RCA Summer of Arts also presents three-day intensives tailored for participants aged 13-16. These immersive intensives provide an in-depth exploration of specific art forms and culminate in a showcase of the participants' work.

The RCA Summer of Arts is made possible through a generous donation from the Sedin Family Foundation.

