Wibit water parks is back on Okanagan Lake for the summer

The Okanagan’s biggest playground on the water has returned to Okanagan Lake for another summer of fun.

Wibit, a jungle gym for all ages, is back and bigger than ever as they celebrate 10 years of business.

“It seems like those 10 years have really sailed by quickly, and we do love setting up the business every single year," said owner Rylie Gallagher in Kelowna.

"We put a lot of effort into providing a new and exciting amenity to the park here. And with the help of our staff, we’re able to introduce some new pieces, some exciting new features like the Ogopogo you may see behind me."

The inflatable water park is great for tourists and it serves up the perfect win-win situation for parents and their kids.

“One of the things we find to be very beneficial in the eyes of the parents is they can bring their kids here, have them occupied for the day, and typically fall asleep in the car on the ride home,” said Gallagher.

“But we do find a lot of customers coming back, and each time it’s fun to see how they progress, right? We have a lot of milestones that they try to hit during the season, whether it’s climbing to the top of the tower or trying out a front flip or back flip.”

Celebrating 10 years on the water, Gallagher tells Castanet their pass structure is by general admission.

"We do basically an all-day access pass that’s $31 here. And we do an evening pass, that one starts at 5:30 p.m. Both passes are valid until 7:30 p.m. And that evening pass is going to be $21."

Discounts are available for groups larger than 10.

You can enjoy Wibit Splash Water Parks have locations in Kelowna, Peachland, Penticton and Osoyoos.