Goats attract a crowd in Kelowna's City Park

Photo: Rob Gibson Greg Kauter with his three miniature silky fainting goats at City Park in Kelowna.

The famous 'goat guy' made a pit stop in Kelowna on Friday, much to the delight of passersby in City Park.

"I just came up to get some parts and I gotta take them for a walk so they can do their bodily stuff and then I can load them back up again," said Summerland resident Greg Krauter.

Turns out he's added to his herd of miniature fainting goats with the newest addition being a real show stopper.

"I want eight so they can mow my lawn. Right now I've got four with these two here and the little one is only seven weeks old and I have another on the way," says Krauter.

The goats are a hit wherever they go and have been spotted throughout the Okanagan.

Krauter says people love petting the goats but they aren't house trained so he spends a fair amount of time cleaning up after them and planning his next rest stop.

"I'm going to breed these two in October this year. They have a high mortality rate. They were bred to get killed so the rest of the herd could get away," explained Krauter.

The miniature silky breed was developed in the late 1990s and early 2000s by crossing Tennessee fainting goats with long-haired Nigerian dwarf stock.

These goats get the "fainting" name due to the tendency to stiffen and fall over when they get overly excited or nervous, due to a hereditary genetic condition.

Krauter says he is expanding the goat's pen at his Summerland home and hopes to have the goats eating the grass on his terraced property for years to come.