Kelowna mayor says city in good position to borrow for new rec centre

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas says the city's strong financial position has put it in a position to be able to borrow nearly a quarter-of-a-billion dollars for new recreational projects.

The city expects to go to the electorate later this summer or early fall to seek approval to borrow up to $241 million to construct a new Parkinson Rec Centre, activity centres in Glenmore and the Mission and redevelop the Rutland sports fields.

During a one-on-one interview with Castanet News, Dyas talked about the city's financial strength, specifically in terms of its debt servicing ratio and its ability to repay interest through the city's legacy fund.

Under provision of the Municipal Act, municipalities are only allowed to carry a debt ratio of 25 per cent. The city, says Dyas. has its own cap of 15 per cent.

"As it sits right now, we are at about three per cent," says Dyas.

"To put it in perspective, if you wanted to buy a house, you would go to the bank and they would factor it based on a 33 per cent debt servicing ratio."

Dyas says if a person were to wait to attain enough capital to buy the house themselves, they would never get there because the price would continue to go up.

"The way the city sits right now with three per cent, we looked at it and said there is the ability for us to borrow the capital in order to complete these projects."

He says borrowing the money now would put the city at seven per cent debt servicing — but not right away.

By borrowing in stages when the money is needed, Dyas says it would move the debt service ratio up incrementally and, by time it hits seven per cent, the project would be complete and earning revenue to begin paying down the project.

"We're not putting ourselves in a position where the city is excessively on a debt ratio standpoint," he said.

"What we are trying to do is advance projects like this, also infrastructure projects, roads and things along those lines where we can stay conservative in regards to the ratio, but also get the projects done instead of waiting as the cost continue to escalate."

Dyas also pointed to the city's legacy fund as a way of paying off the interest on the loan.

The city has more than $100 million in the fund, derived from the sale of its electrical utility to FortisBC and the sale of natural gas rights-of-ways. They city received $85 million in both transactions.

That money has been growing ever since.

"The interest (on the loan) would amount to about $120 million over 30 years. The legacy fund is earning interest at about $4 million a year.

"That $4 million over 30 years pays off the interest associated with the cost of borrowing."

Revenue, he says, will help pay down the principal.

"And, in the process, what we are able to do is to bring amenities that are needed to the community. These have huge economic impacts."