Military helicopters spotted flying in formation above Kelowna Friday

Photo: Contributed CH-146 Griffon helicopters flying over Kelowna Friday

Kelowna aviation enthusiasts spotted a group of helicopters flying in formation early Friday afternoon that sparked some excitement and speculation.

"Four black helicopters flying in formation over Kelowna, assuming their army choppers heading towards the airport. This is by Rutland Rd.," says one tipster who did not want to be identified.

Castanet checked with Kelowna International Airport to see if the choppers were just passing through or if they are on a training exercise in our region.

"We have received notice that a group of helicopters have arrived at YLW and will be staying overnight," said YLW spokesperson Cassie Brannigan.

"They are from the Canadian Military, helicopters are CH-146 Griffon. My understanding (is they are) transiting the country," Brannigan added.

Castanet reached out to the Royal Canadian Airforce for more information on the helicopters and what they might be doing in the region, but have not received a response.

According to the Government of Canada's website, "the CH-146 Griffon is a utility tactical-transport helicopter that supports the transportation of troops and materiel as well as search and rescue operations, surveillance and reconnaissance, training, casualty evacuations and counter-drug operations."

The Griffon is equipped with GPS-satellite navigation and Doppler-radar systems and can also be fitted with a variety of self-defence weapons, a powerful searchlight, and a hoist to extract people and cargo from almost any terrain.

These helicopters are capable of travelling 260 km/h at top speed and fly 656 km before refuelling.