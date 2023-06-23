Production company selling off clothing from recent movie shoots

Photo: Contributed

Ever wanted to look like a movie star?

Now is your chance.

CMW Productions, the company responsible for producing several Lifetime movies across the Central Okanagan are selling clothing from those movies shot over the past couple of years.

Creative associate Crystal Van Pelt tells Castanet they have clothing for men, women and children for all seasons.

They also have shoes, belts, purses and other accessories.

Clothing is of a high quality and affordable.

She suggest people can walk away with a complete outfit for around $30.

The sale is taking place inside the former Costco store on Highway 97 until 7 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday.

They are accepting cash only.