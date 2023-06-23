Okanagan drought level rising after early melt

Photo: Castanet Okanagan Lake level

The Okanagan Basin Water Board has issued its first drought bulletin of the season and the region is already classified as “very dry.”

An extremely early melt of the snowpack in the Okanagan and lower than normal rainfall in most areas means streamflows have declined significantly over the last few weeks, “with many flows reaching the lower end of the historical range for this time period,” said the OBWB.

Water temperatures are also increasing, which can be lethal for fish.

While the recent cooler temperatures and localized rain have brought some reprieve, drought conditions will continue unless prolonged rain arrives.

The water board notes that the region is still dealing with the lingering effects of a late 2022 drought and very warm autumn.

The BC River Forecast Centre says most watersheds in B.C. are now at a stage two or three drought on a scale of zero to five. In the Thompson-Okanagan, all basins are at stage two, with the exception of the Similkameen, Coldwater and Salmon Rivers that are at stage three.

The federal government, which measures drought through its Agriculture Ministry on a scale of zero to four, says the north half of the Okanagan Valley and Kamloops area is at a stage two severe drought.

The OBWB is urging residents to conserve water now so more drastic water restrictions are not required later in the summer.