Pair of deer spotted strolling through downtown Kelowna

Photo: Julie Pringle

A Kelowna photographer captured an unusual image Friday morning downtown Kelowna.

"Crazy traffic at 5 a.m. this morning! We were rushing to the airport to catch a flight so I was just happy to see them keeping single file in the correct lane," says Julie Pringle, who owns Snap Commercial Photography.

The photo shows a pair of deer on Ellis Street heading towards Harvey Avenue just after 5 a.m. Pringle tells Castanet she lives in West Kelowna and stopped downtown Friday morning to pick up her aunt when she spotted the deer pair who appear to have the streets to themselves.

"There were no cars around and it was right there at the corner of Leon and Ellis. And they were going south on Ellis. And it was almost like he hesitated at the lights even though it was green and looked both ways and then kept going with the girl in tow, it was absolutely hilarious," says Pringle.

The sight was a bright spot in what was an otherwise bleak day, "we were headed to Victoria for a funeral. So it was already a dismal morning and then I tell you those deer just made our day."

Pringle says the deer didn't seem bothered by her vehicle and appeared comfortable on city streets.

"They seem to follow the rules of the road better than many of the two-legged beings out there. I just hope they got to where they needed to before rush hour," Pringle says.