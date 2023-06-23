Kelowna chamber wants answers from province concerning transportation issues facing the city

Photo: Colin Dacre-file

Why does a potential second crossing of Okanagan Lake appear to be just a distant memory?

That's one of many questions the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is seeking answers to in a tersely written letter to provincial Transportation Minister Rob Fleming.

The letter suggests the Central Okanagan appears to be "all but ignored when it comes to major provincial infrastructure investment in transportation infrastructure," the letter, penned by chamber chair Dan Price states.

"Previous ministry planning efforts did focus on the need for overpasses instead of controlled intersections and of course the much sough after and publicly talked about second crossing, but all that appears to be in the distant past."

Price cited a May 24 Castanet article summarizing a presentation made to West Kelowna city council on future transportation plans for the region.

At that meeting it was stated both bypasses and a second crossing are no longer being recommended as they do not align with new ideals of promoting growth and development along the highway corridor and through large urban centres.

In his letter, Price pointed to a policy adopted by the BC Chamber of Commerce in 2022, “Accelerating Transportation Infrastructure To Serve One of The Fastest Growing Regional Economies In Canada.”

Price says the policy was meant to draw attention to the "glaring lack of investment" in planning and transportation infrastructure to serve one of the fastest growing metropolitan regions in the country.

"Investing in major improvements would not only fuel our economy by allowing heavy truck traffic to

flow more efficiently along the corridor, but it would also mitigate the significant safety concerns that

are being expressed by authorities in our region.

Price says there are also concerns the province is relying on outdated census numbers instead of the latest numbers which show the region is expected to add a combined 60,000 people by 2040, yet no major infrastructure projects are on the books.

"Please let us know if this is incorrect and a second crossing, reducing the number of controlled intersections, plus the consideration of bypass routes are still to be considered prior to 2040.

"As in the past, we would be more than pleased to assist the ministry in engaging the business community in identifying priorities for investment."