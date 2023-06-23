Kelowna bookkeeper jailed 2.5 years after stealing $525,000 from employer

Photo: Colin Dacre

A Kelowna woman who stole over $525,000 from her employer has been jailed for 2.5 years.

Donna Lorraine Kneller, 61, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to one count of theft over $5,000 in relation to an embezzlement scheme fuelled by a gambling and alcohol addiction.

Kneller stole a grand total of $525,512.29 via 44 transactions over the span of 11 months between December 2016 and November 2017 while she was employed as a bookkeeper at BC Fasteners and Tools Ltd.

At a sentencing hearing last month, Crown prosecutor Jessica Saris argued for a three-year prison term.

“Kneller altered payments to legitimate vendors by changing their account information to her own to cover up her fraud and theft,” said Saris, adding there were also a “substantial number of unauthorized transfers to her personal accounts for personal financial gain.”

Defence lawyer Bryan Fitzpatrick proposed a two-year conditional sentence—consisting of house arrest, a curfew and community service—on the basis that her gambling addiction lessens her moral culpability.

The judge, however, appears to have not bought that argument.

Online court records show Kneller received a federal prison sentence of 2.5 years on Thursday.