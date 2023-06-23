Meet Me on Bernard gets into full swing July 1

Photo: DKA

The full Meet Me on Bernard program will get full swing on the July long weekend with the final closure of the 300 block of Bernard Avenue to vehicle traffic.

The summer season kicked off weeks earlier with the closure of the 200 block on the May long weekend but, beginning July 1, performances and events will join the dozens of patios and shops on the downtown street.

"Patio season is already in full swing and we're excited to bring events and vibrancy downtown through the Meet Me on Bernard program," says Downtown Kelowna Association executive director Mark Burley.

"Meet Me on Bernard is all about the nostalgic feel of a classic Kelowna summer with plenty to see and do when you come downtown."

The closure of Bernard to vehicle traffic began in 2020 as a temporary initiative to assist downtown businesses hurt through the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, but has grown over the past four years into a summer-long celebration.

In addition to shops and patios, other special events will be taking place over the summer months on Bernard, including:

Parks Alive! musical entertainment: July 7 to Aug 26 with ,live music every Friday and Saturday evening in Kerry Park

Arts on the Avenue: July 11 and Aug 3

Downtown Kelowna Block Party: July 22

Show N Shine on Bernard, presented by Indigo Park: August 19

The Kelowna Farmers’ & Crafters’ Satellite Market: Sundays in Kerry Park

Other events such as special "pop-ups" hosted by local businesses, artisans and non-profit organizations will also take place throughout July and August.

A new city bike valet service will also be available for cyclists to safely store their bikes while shopping. The service, supported by the Kelowna Cycling Coalition, will be located in Kerry Park on select summer days, primarily weekends and during event days.

Motorists are reminded Bernard between Water and Pandosy streets will be closed to traffic beginning Thursday, June 29 to accommodate the final installation of infrastructure.

The total closure between Abbott and Pandosy will run until Sept. 7

Temporary accessible parking stalls will be in place on cross streets near Bernard for convenience.